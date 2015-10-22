Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:48 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Open Streets to Bring Festival Fun to Cabrillo Boulevard

Saturday event will have free dance and fitness classes, activity zones and a health fair

Runners dash along Cabrillo Boulevard during a race at last year’s Open Streets Festival.
Runners dash along Cabrillo Boulevard during a race at last year’s Open Streets Festival.  (Fritz Olenberger photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 22, 2015

Two miles of roadway along the waterfront will be closed to traffic Saturday to make way for thousands of people to dance, skate, do yoga and many other activities during the Santa Barbara Open Streets Festival.

It’s the third year the event will be taking over Cabrillo Boulevard as people join the fun with a full day’s worth of dance, fitness, games and more.

The event will span from Anacapa Street and Cabrillo Boulevard to the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge, and will include nine different zones with more than 100 different activities for all ages at the free event. State Street will be open to traffic during the festival.

The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and more than 15,000 people turned up for the unique event last year.

Coordinator Robin Elander said she’s hoping for 20,000 people or more this year.

There will be several new events this year including a walk and march to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the United Nations. International flags will be waving as walks begin at 10 a.m. from the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge.

“It’s about getting people engaged in local and global events,” she said.

Another event taking place on Saturday is the “Thrill the World” event, where local dancers will perform Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” on stage across from Chase Palm Park

Performers have been practicing the dance steps along with La Boheme Dance Troupe, and Saturday’s event will get revved up around 2 p.m. with the global dance beginning just after 3 p.m.

Elander also said a health fair is new this year, where attendees can get health screenings and educational information.

Free yoga classes will be held on the hour, ever hour, and the “Running Wild” 5k, will also be passing by when the race starts at 10 a.m.

A food court will also be part of the festivities and musical performances will be taking place throughout the day.

The event still needs volunteers to help direct traffic at intersections, set up vendors and deliver food to those working the event, she said.

To sign up, visit the event's volunteer page here.

To sign up, visit the event's volunteer page here.

