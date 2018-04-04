Santa Barbara Pounded by Lompoc

Football

It was like a huge set of blue waves pounded the Santa Barbara High football team on Friday night in Lompoc.

The Division 4 third-ranked Braves (4-0) rolled up 50 points in the first half en route to a 64-0 win at Huyck Stadium.

Dallas Canley had scoring runs of 40 and 80 yards and Toa Taua scored on runs of 32, 32 and 20 yards in the first half.

After being on the road for the first four games, Santa Barbara (1-3) finally comes home next Friday to play Royal.

