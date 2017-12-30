Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 4:28 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara Takes Down Thousand Oaks, 72-62, Goes 4-0 in Holiday Classic

Aiden Douglas scores 23 points, including five in overtime

Jasper Johnson of Santa Barbara High drives to the hoop during the Dons’ final Holiday Classic game against Thousand Oaks.
Jasper Johnson of Santa Barbara High drives to the hoop during the Dons’ final Holiday Classic game against Thousand Oaks. (Gary Kim photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 30, 2017 | 8:52 p.m.

Aiden Douglas scored a career-high 23 points, 16 coming in the second half and overtime, helping to lift the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team to a 72-62 victory over Thousand Oak on Saturday for its fourth straight win in its relocated Holiday Classic at Westlake High.

Morgan Peus tries to steal the ball from a Thousand Oaks player as teammate Bryce Warrecker defends in the low post. Click to view larger
Morgan Peus tries to steal the ball from a Thousand Oaks player as teammate Bryce Warrecker defends in the low post. (Gary Kim photo)

Santa Barbara assistant coach Joe Bregante praised the play of Douglas, Jackson Hamilton and Bryce Warrecker, and added that the performance was the team's "best of the season."

The Dons played four straight days after not playing a game since Nov 28 because of the Thomas Fire.

"It was only our sixth game of the season which means we are about 10 games behind other teams in terms of experience,  but we’re making progress steadily," said Bregante.

Warrecker scored 19 points, including five free throws in overtime, and Hamilton added 13 points.

Douglas knocked down three three-pointers in the game, including a big one in overtime.

"It seems like each game someone steps up and makes big plays to help pull out the victory," explained Bregante.

Santa Barbara (6-0) hosts Oxnard on Thursday in its next game.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 