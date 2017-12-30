Santa Barbara Takes Down Thousand Oaks, 72-62, Goes 4-0 in Holiday Classic

Boys Basketball

Aiden Douglas scored a career-high 23 points, 16 coming in the second half and overtime, helping to lift the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team to a 72-62 victory over Thousand Oak on Saturday for its fourth straight win in its relocated Holiday Classic at Westlake High.

Santa Barbara assistant coach Joe Bregante praised the play of Douglas, Jackson Hamilton and Bryce Warrecker, and added that the performance was the team's "best of the season."

The Dons played four straight days after not playing a game since Nov 28 because of the Thomas Fire.

"It was only our sixth game of the season which means we are about 10 games behind other teams in terms of experience, but we’re making progress steadily," said Bregante.

Warrecker scored 19 points, including five free throws in overtime, and Hamilton added 13 points.

Douglas knocked down three three-pointers in the game, including a big one in overtime.

"It seems like each game someone steps up and makes big plays to help pull out the victory," explained Bregante.

Santa Barbara (6-0) hosts Oxnard on Thursday in its next game.

