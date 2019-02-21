Santa Barbara Volleyball Makes Quick Work of Oxnard

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara High blew out Oxnard in boys volleyball Thursday night, winning 25-11, 25-16, 25-15, at J.R. Richards Gym.

Sam Meister paced the Dons' attack with 11 kills to go with eight digs and two blocks. Will Rottman had 10 kills and ripped off eight service aces. Kylan O'Connor added four kills in the middle.

Henry Haber dished out 23 assists and added three aces and three blocks.

The Dons face a tougher week coming up as they play at Newbury Park on Tuesday and at home against Mira Costa on Friday.