Santa Barbara’s Annual Summer Solstice Celebration Kicks Off with Dancing, Music

Revelers in original costumes and masks offer prelude to weekend fun marking beginning of summer

Three mural walls on the Granada Theatre parking lot near Anapamu and Anacapa streets in downtown Santa Barbara set the backdrop of a drum circle Friday afternoon.

Revelers in original costumes and masks, a stilt walker, and dancers adorned with elaborate design joined the celebration.

Some onlookers even jumped in the group after being compelled by the sound of the drums.

Welcome to the summer solstice — the official start of summer.

More than 50 local artists, dancers and musicians kicked off the city of Santa Barbara’s annual Summer Solstice Celebration Friday by marching from the downtown theatre to Alameda Park, where the festival’s opening ceremonies began.

The pre-solstice activity paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of the "Summer of Love,” when crowds of American youth gathered in San Francisco to join a cultural revolution.

Among the crowd was environmental sculpture artist and Santa Barbara resident Dan Horgan. He wore a custom painted headpiece he made from kelp.

“Summer Solstice is one of the finest community events to bring artists together in unity,” Horgan said. “Most of the people here are the old-timers, and have been participating since the beginning.”

The festival started as a birthday celebration for artist and mime Michael Gonzale in 1974.

It has evolved into a weekend event involving participants of all ethnic and economic backgrounds.

Some costumes worn were handmade and fit into this year’s theme of “Celebrating Unity.”

The event draws people from all walks of life, and gives an outlet to express their creativity while dancing and soaking up the sun.

“The mission is to bring the community together through the arts, and there’s a variety of artists celebrating and a range of musicians,” Festival Executive Director Robin Elander said. “We are bringing together generations of people who have participated.

"It’s special to see people passing along the tradition and keeping the event alive.”

The 43rd Solstice Parade will begin at noon Saturday through downtown Santa Barbara — beginning at State and Cota streets and ending at Alameda Park, at Santa Barbara and Micheltorena streets.

The one-of-a-kind street parade features hundreds of community members dressed in handmade costumed ensembles, musicians, stilt walkers, giant puppets, parade floats and dancers — all with no written words.

“People put their hearts and souls into their work,” Elander said.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line State Street to observe the parade.

For those seeking to ensure a premium parade viewing experience, VIP tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

At Alameda Park, youth activities, live music, art exhibits and the beer garden are planned to continue Saturday until 8 p.m.

About 60 merchants and food vendors are expected to fill the park.

The children's parade closes the festival at 2 p.m. Sunday. There will also be opportunities to listen to live pop, jazz, rock and country music performances, which end at 5 p.m.

More information about the Summer Solstice Celebration can be viewed by clicking here.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.