Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:54 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara’s Annual Summer Solstice Celebration Kicks Off with Dancing, Music

Revelers in original costumes and masks offer prelude to weekend fun marking beginning of summer

Local artists and musicians kick off the city of Santa Barbara’s annual Summer Solstice Celebration Friday with dancing and drumming. More than 50 people marched and danced from the Granada Theatre parking lot to Alameda Park, where opening ceremonies began. Click to view larger
Local artists and musicians kick off the city of Santa Barbara’s annual Summer Solstice Celebration Friday with dancing and drumming. More than 50 people marched and danced from the Granada Theatre parking lot to Alameda Park, where opening ceremonies began. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 23, 2017 | 9:47 p.m.

Three mural walls on the Granada Theatre parking lot near Anapamu and Anacapa streets in downtown Santa Barbara set the backdrop of a drum circle Friday afternoon.

Revelers in original costumes and masks, a stilt walker, and dancers adorned with elaborate design joined the celebration.

Some onlookers even jumped in the group after being compelled by the sound of the drums.

Welcome to the summer solstice — the official start of summer. 

More than 50 local artists, dancers and musicians kicked off the city of Santa Barbara’s annual Summer Solstice Celebration Friday by marching from the downtown theatre to Alameda Park, where the festival’s opening ceremonies began.

The pre-solstice activity paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of the "Summer of Love,” when crowds of American youth gathered in San Francisco to join a cultural revolution.

Among the crowd was environmental sculpture artist and Santa Barbara resident Dan Horgan. He wore a custom painted headpiece he made from kelp.

“Summer Solstice is one of the finest community events to bring artists together in unity,” Horgan said. “Most of the people here are the old-timers, and have been participating since the beginning.”

The festival started as a birthday celebration for artist and mime Michael Gonzale in 1974.

Local artists and musicians pose for a photo near a mural at the Granada Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Local artists and musicians pose for a photo near a mural at the Granada Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

It has evolved into a weekend event involving participants of all ethnic and economic backgrounds.

Some costumes worn were handmade and fit into this year’s theme of “Celebrating Unity.”

The event draws people from all walks of life, and gives an outlet to express their creativity while dancing and soaking up the sun.

“The mission is to bring the community together through the arts, and there’s a variety of artists celebrating and a range of musicians,” Festival Executive Director Robin Elander said. “We are bringing together generations of people who have participated.

"It’s special to see people passing along the tradition and keeping the event alive.”

The 43rd Solstice Parade will begin at noon Saturday through downtown Santa Barbara — beginning at State and Cota streets and ending at Alameda Park, at Santa Barbara and Micheltorena streets.

The one-of-a-kind street parade features hundreds of community members dressed in handmade costumed ensembles, musicians, stilt walkers, giant puppets, parade floats and dancers — all with no written words.

“People put their hearts and souls into their work,” Elander said.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line State Street to observe the parade.

For those seeking to ensure a premium parade viewing experience, VIP tickets can be purchased online by clicking here

At Alameda Park, youth activities, live music, art exhibits and the beer garden are planned to continue Saturday until 8 p.m.

About 60 merchants and food vendors are expected to fill the park. 

The children's parade closes the festival at 2 p.m. Sunday. There will also be opportunities to listen to live pop, jazz, rock and country music performances, which end at 5 p.m.

More information about the Summer Solstice Celebration can be viewed by clicking here.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Local artists and musicians kick off the city of Santa Barbara’s annual Summer Solstice Celebration Friday with dancing and drumming. More than 50 people marched and danced from the Granada Theatre parking lot to Alameda Park, where opening ceremonies began. Click to view larger
Local artists and musicians kick off the city of Santa Barbara’s annual Summer Solstice Celebration Friday with dancing and drumming. More than 50 people marched and danced from the Granada Theatre parking lot to Alameda Park, where opening ceremonies began. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 