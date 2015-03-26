Presale Tickets Go on Sale Friday for Santa Maria Strawberry Festival

It’s that sweet time of year when it’s OK to indulge in a little extra whipped cream, dabble in some drizzled syrup and delve into sugar-sprinkled funnel cake. Strawberry season is finally here, bringing with it the 28th annual Santa Maria Strawberry Festival, coming up April 24-27.

Get ready for some tasty fun and some sweet festival memories as presale tickets go on sale this Friday, March 27.

This year’s theme is “Carnival Lights & Strawberry Delights,” and there will definitely be plenty of delights for the taste buds and activities to excite festival-goers of all ages.

This year’s new attractions are kid-centric and fun-fueled. Kids can exercise their mental agility and problem-solving abilities at Puzzle-mania, the free, interactive kid’s area. Don’t miss the chance to be amazed by the illusions of Ken Garr and his strolling magic show. And Something Ridiculous will change the way festival goers think of juggling with their zany act that incorporates balancing atop a unicycle and juggling anything they can get their hands on.

Many kid favorites will also return, including the Great American Petting Zoo, pony rides and the SUN Extreme Sports Zone. And of course there will be berries, berries, berries. Taste some of the Central Coast’s best berries, enjoy performances by local talent and take on a ride or two at the Midway of Fun Carnival.

The festival kicks off with the Strawberry Queen coronation at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24. That day is also Seniors Day with all seniors age 62 or older receiving free admission. On Saturday, the younger set gets the special treatment with Kids Day and admission just $1 for youth, ages 6 through 11. The festival wraps up with Fiesta Day on Sunday featuring Hispanic entertainment.

Pre-sale tickets are available at Rabobank, La Miramar and Vallarta Supermarkets March 27 through April 19. Pre-sale tickets for general admission are $7 and $4 for youth general admission during the festival is $9; $7 for youth and $6 for seniors (There is no presale pricing for senior tickets). Children 5 and younger are free.

The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the Midway of Fun Carnival is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight. Presale carnival wristbands are $20. Carnival wristbands are $28 at the festival. Festival attendees can buy one wristband and get one free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 24 for $28. Riders must be present at time of purchase.

For additional information, click here or Like us on Facebook.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.