SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Art Teacher Bob Mask Wins Juror’s Choice Award

From 5 to 8 p.m. on 1st Thursday, July 3, the Santa Barbara City College Center for Lifelong Learning is pleased to announce that acclaimed CLL art teacher Bob Mask is being honored with the Santa Barbara Art Association Juror’s Choice Award.

Mask’s award-winning painting, titled "Crusade to Jerusalem," will be on display through July 27 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The 1st Thursday opening reception is free and open to the public.

Mask’s Expressive Figure Drawing is currently in session at the CLL, with a new session staring on July 24. Mask will also teach several Expressive Figure Drawing courses throughout the upcoming fall term.

Class description and registration information is available online by clicking here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.