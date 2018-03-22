Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:11 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Lecture Explores Crime and The Human Condition

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | February 14, 2018 | 1:19 p.m.

Crime Across the Curriculum may sound like a line on a police blotter, but as the title of the upcoming 39th annual Faculty Lecture at Santa Barbara City College, the topic will prove to be more than a simple list of recent illegal activities in the neighborhood.

Anne Redding, department chair and professor in SBCC's School of Justice Studies, will offer a journey through time, pop culture and the judicial system in her talk at 2:30 p.m. March 21 in the Garvin Theatre. The event is open to the public.

Asked to describe Crime Across the Curriculum, Redding said the goal is to illustrate how issues of crime and justice have always cut across all disciplines and all aspects of life.

“Stories about crime are human storytelling at the most basic level; they show us the worst — and the best — of what humans can be,” she said.

Redding said even crimes that took place long ago live on in popular songs, TV shows and movies. Citing Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho as an iconic film based on a true-crime story, pointed out how crime has influenced language as well.

“You’ve heard of the term rule of thumb," she said. "It comes from English common law that said it was all right for a man to beat his wife with a stick as long as the stick was not thicker than his thumb.”

A voracious reader of Sherlock Holmes mysteries as a young girl, and later a fan of the TV show Cagney and Lacey, about New York police detectives, Redding said her interests led her to major in criminal justice at Los Angeles Valley Community College,

She then earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master's in public administration from California State University, Los Angeles. After teaching at the Police Academy, serving as a law enforcement park ranger, and teaching at two other colleges, she joined SBCC in 2004.

Fellow members of faculty and staff, and students participated in the process that led to Redding selection as this year’s faculty lecturer, the highest honor bestowed on a SBCC faculty member. The honor distinguishes a full-time faculty member for excellence in teaching and overall contributions to SBCC.

Redding, known for her enthusiasm and humor in the classroom, said she has a special affinity for her students, having attended community college herself.

“I know that in the long run my students won’t remember everything I cover in class, but I hope it’s a launching pad where I can light the spark that inspires them to keep learning,” she said.

It’s not surprising, then, to hear how one student summed up classes taught by Redding: “She makes you want to learn more.”

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 