Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:33 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Places 3rd at Pierce Tournament

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | August 27, 2016 | 4:04 p.m.

SBCC split a pair of women’s volleyball matches on Saturday and finished third in the LA Pierce Kickoff Classic at Woodland Hills.

The Vaqueros (3-1) fell to the host Brahmas 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20) in the semifinals, then came back a few hours later and swept Bakersfield 25-17, 25-10, 25-14 in the third-place match.

Shannon Friend had 11 kills, Carolyn Andrulis added 10 kills and eight digs and Kaylene Ureno had nine kills in the Pierce match. Claire Bagdasar led in digs with 10. The Vaqueros were outhit .185 to .139 and had seven service aces with 16 errors.

“The Pierce match was very competitive and ultimately, it came down to serving and passing,” noted SBCC assistant coach Lisa Gera. “We learned a lot from this match and can take a lot away.”

Pierce (4-0) won the eight-team tourney with a 3-0 victory over Mira Costa.

SBCC outhit Bakersfield .284 to .000 in the battle for third place. Friend collected nine kills and six digs while Andrulis had eight kills and Ureno contributed seven kills and nine digs. Bagdasar notched a season-high 16 digs.

The Vaqueros will play in the Bakersfield Quad next Saturday, taking on Bakersfield at 10 a.m. and Antelope Valley at 2 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 