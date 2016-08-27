SBCC Volleyball Places 3rd at Pierce Tournament

College Volleyball

SBCC split a pair of women’s volleyball matches on Saturday and finished third in the LA Pierce Kickoff Classic at Woodland Hills.

The Vaqueros (3-1) fell to the host Brahmas 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20) in the semifinals, then came back a few hours later and swept Bakersfield 25-17, 25-10, 25-14 in the third-place match.

Shannon Friend had 11 kills, Carolyn Andrulis added 10 kills and eight digs and Kaylene Ureno had nine kills in the Pierce match. Claire Bagdasar led in digs with 10. The Vaqueros were outhit .185 to .139 and had seven service aces with 16 errors.

“The Pierce match was very competitive and ultimately, it came down to serving and passing,” noted SBCC assistant coach Lisa Gera. “We learned a lot from this match and can take a lot away.”

Pierce (4-0) won the eight-team tourney with a 3-0 victory over Mira Costa.

SBCC outhit Bakersfield .284 to .000 in the battle for third place. Friend collected nine kills and six digs while Andrulis had eight kills and Ureno contributed seven kills and nine digs. Bagdasar notched a season-high 16 digs.

The Vaqueros will play in the Bakersfield Quad next Saturday, taking on Bakersfield at 10 a.m. and Antelope Valley at 2 p.m.