Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, February 4 , 2019, 6:32 pm | Light Rain 51º

 
 
 
 

Sentencing Set for Plains Pipeline Company Convicted in Refugio Oil Spill Case

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 4, 2019 | 5:51 p.m.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April after a Santa Barbara judge denied several post-trial motions from Plains All American Pipeline, which was convicted of charges related to the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.

Jurors delivered guilty verdicts for nine counts including one felony, “the crime of knowingly discharging oil, or reasonably should have known that its actions would cause the discharge of oil, into the waters of the state.”

Plains asked the court to reconsider convictions on some of the charges, including the felony count, or to grant a new trial, and Judge James Herman denied those motions.

“There is evidence from digs showing under calls of corrosion in ILI runs and evidence of Plains’ awareness of external corrosion,” Herman wrote in his ruling, referring to witness testimony and evidence from the trial.

“That fact that federal standards did not require certain analyses or remediation does not mean that Plains should not have reasonably known of the dangerously compromised condition of its pipe.”

Herman wrote that Plains knew its 20-plus-years-old pipe was vulnerable to external corrosion and the in-line inspection tool was “inaccurate” in measuring the depth of erosions in the pipe walls.

The spot that ruptured and caused the spill was 89-percent eroded from its original thickness, a post-spill investigation found, while the most recent inspection had listed it at a 40-percent loss. Plains did not have the results of that latest inspection at the time of the spill.

“As the People argued, given the inaccuracy of the ILI’s measurements, a pipeline rupture and release of oil was not a matter of if but a matter of when,” Herman wrote. “To the extent there was a conflict of evidence relative to ordinary standard of care, resolving that conflict was a jury question.”

Sentencing is scheduled for April 25 in Herman’s courtroom in Superior Court in Santa Barbara.

Since the company itself was charged in criminal court, not individuals, the sentence likely will involve substantial fines.

Plains' two Santa Barbara County oil and gas transportation pipelines have been shut down since the May 2015 crude oil spill from Line 901 along the Gaviota Coast, and the company is pursing a replacement pipeline project. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 