Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 7:33 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Singles Players Carry San Marcos to 13-5 Win at Dos Pueblos

Alexi Gill of San Marcos rips a two-fisted backhand during match against Vincent Villano of Dos Pueblos. Click to view larger
Alexi Gill of San Marcos rips a two-fisted backhand during match against Vincent Villano of Dos Pueblos. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 19, 2018 | 8:45 p.m.

San Marcos swept the nine singles sets and lost only six games en route to a 13-5 Channel League boys tennis victory over Dos Pueblos on Monday at the Chargers' courts.

Royals Dominik Stefanov, Alexi Gill and Daniel Newton dominated in their sets.

"Dominik, Alexi, and Daniel had a laser-like focus today," said San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley. "They took time away from their opponents, hit deep, heavy groundstrokes, and finished off points at the net."

In doubles, the team of freshman Sam Friedman and junior Jimmy Wimbish won in the first round to give the Royals a 4-2 lead. 

Dominik Stefanov makes a backhand return during his first-round singles set against Dos Pueblos. Click to view larger
Dominik Stefanov makes a backhand return during his first-round singles set against Dos Pueblos.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

"Jimmy served well all match. His confidence has grown this season and he's finishing sets on his racket by serving strategically and mixing up pace and spin. It's been fun to watch," said Bradley.

The Royals took the second round 5-1 and the third round 4-2.

"We've been playing great second rounds all season and have shown steady improvement in finishing matches as well. It's a fun group of guys to coach and watch play," said Bradley.

The Dos Pueblos brother combination of Christian and Ryan Hodosy swept their doubles sets, losing only four games. The other two sets were won by the teams of Andrew DeAlba/Dyllan Huynh and Pratik Gupta/Alex Oaten.

"I am proud of our Charger team who went out and gave everything they had," DP coach Liz Frech said. "We had nothing to lose against a powerhouse San Marcos team. They battled to the end and stayed positive, and cheered for each other in this match that lasted over 2 1/2 hours 

San Marcos improves to 4-0, 1-0 in Channel League while Dos Pueblos falls to 2-2, 1-1 in Channel League.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 