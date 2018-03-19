Singles Players Carry San Marcos to 13-5 Win at Dos Pueblos

Tennis

San Marcos swept the nine singles sets and lost only six games en route to a 13-5 Channel League boys tennis victory over Dos Pueblos on Monday at the Chargers' courts.

Royals Dominik Stefanov, Alexi Gill and Daniel Newton dominated in their sets.

"Dominik, Alexi, and Daniel had a laser-like focus today," said San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley. "They took time away from their opponents, hit deep, heavy groundstrokes, and finished off points at the net."

In doubles, the team of freshman Sam Friedman and junior Jimmy Wimbish won in the first round to give the Royals a 4-2 lead.

"Jimmy served well all match. His confidence has grown this season and he's finishing sets on his racket by serving strategically and mixing up pace and spin. It's been fun to watch," said Bradley.

The Royals took the second round 5-1 and the third round 4-2.

"We've been playing great second rounds all season and have shown steady improvement in finishing matches as well. It's a fun group of guys to coach and watch play," said Bradley.

The Dos Pueblos brother combination of Christian and Ryan Hodosy swept their doubles sets, losing only four games. The other two sets were won by the teams of Andrew DeAlba/Dyllan Huynh and Pratik Gupta/Alex Oaten.

"I am proud of our Charger team who went out and gave everything they had," DP coach Liz Frech said. "We had nothing to lose against a powerhouse San Marcos team. They battled to the end and stayed positive, and cheered for each other in this match that lasted over 2 1/2 hours

San Marcos improves to 4-0, 1-0 in Channel League while Dos Pueblos falls to 2-2, 1-1 in Channel League.

