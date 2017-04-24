Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 9:52 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Solvang-Based Animal Rescue Team Appeals Cease-and-Desist Order

Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department notification to wildlife-rehabilitation facility is latest in ongoing neighborhood war

Julia Di Sieno plays with two of her dogs at the Animal Rescue Team wildlife-rehabilitation center in Solvang. She is appealing a notice of violation and order to shut down issued by Santa Barbara County. Click to view larger
Julia Di Sieno plays with two of her dogs at the Animal Rescue Team wildlife-rehabilitation center in Solvang. She is appealing a notice of violation and order to shut down issued by Santa Barbara County.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 24, 2017 | 8:48 p.m.
A tiny coyote pup is fed from a bottle at the Animal Rescue Team in Solvang. Click to view larger
A tiny coyote pup is fed from a bottle at the Animal Rescue Team in Solvang. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

A wildlife-rehabilitation facility in rural Solvang has filed an appeal after the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department sent a notice of violation and direction to shut down operations.

Animal Rescue Team, on the 800 block of Carriage Drive off Highway 246, was sent the violation notice and order to cease on April 6.

But the notice is just the latest salvo in a neighborhood war playing out in social media and through government agencies for the Animal Rescue Team facility located on more than an acre.

After sending a March 20 letter advising of a complaint and reminding operator Julia Di Sieno of the rules, the county issued the formal notice of violation and order to cease operations.

“The wildlife species rehabilitation shall be conducted in a manner that is not injurious to the health, safety or welfare of the neighborhood, and does not create offensive noise or odor as determined by the director after advice from the Public Health Department,” Petra Leyva from the county Zoning/Code Enforcement Program said in the March letter.

Under the Land Use Development Code, a wildlife-rehabilitation facility can operate at the site without a zoning permit unless it creates noise or a nuisance.

In the April 6 notice, county Planning and Development Director Glenn Russell said he had determined Animal Rescue Team’s operations create “offensive noise” affecting the surrounding residential neighbors. 

The noise complaint allegedly centered on a howling coyote, an allegation Di Sieno doubts, noting other neighbors have heard coyotes in nearby vineyards. 

She was given 90 days to cease operations or 10 days to file an appeal, which Di Sieno said had been done last week.

The county Planning Commission will hear the appeal, but probably not for a few months, Leyva told Noozhawk.

Assorted cages and pens fill the backyard at the site, where Di Sieno said the goal is to ready animals for their return to the wild.

"We are not hoarders. ... We move animals on and off constantly," she said. 

On a recent visit, weasels scampered through their cage while two young foxes slept in a makeshift den inside their own cage.

Inside the house, a tiny coyote pup, so young its eyes weren’t open, slept in a carrier in a bedroom, where Di Sieno fed it from a small bottle. 

This isn’t the first complaint the county has received on the Animal Rescue Team.

"It doesn't matter what we do," Di Sieno said. "We are the bad guys."

A 2013 complaint claimed the site was noisy and smelly, but the case was closed as no violation, Leyva said.

Two years later, another complaint charged she had a rooster and seven dogs on the property. Di Sieno reduced the number of dogs on the site. The rooster ultimately was found to be within regulations.

Di Sieno claims neighbors record people visiting her property, while neighbors say it is Di Sieno who records them.

One neighbor kept a Halloween decoration of a dog skeleton facing Di Sieno's property. Neighbors blame Di Sieno for the fact that coyotes show up at their properties. 

But Di Sieno has her supporters, with an online petition drawing 564 signatures toward the 1,000 goal seeking to allow Animal Rescue Team to operate in peace.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 