Business

Shoppers Stake Out ‘Best’ Spots for Black Friday Deals

Equipped with tents, some people set up camp in front of the Best Buy store in Santa Maria well before Thanksgiving

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 25, 2014 | 10:19 p.m.

A holiday tradition to some people or a crazy display of consumerism to others returned earlier this month as the first tents popped up outside a Santa Maria store where people have been camped out for days in hopes of getting the best Black Friday deals.

The three tents set up as of Saturday swelled to eight by Tuesday afternoon in front of Best Buy in the Crossroads Shopping Center on Bradley Road.

Best Buy in Goleta had no tents set up outside as of Tuesday night, an employee said.

Dramatic discounts on televisions — a 50-inch television for $200 — and other electronics have attracted the early Best Buy shoppers in Santa Maria and elsewhere.

Stores usually have a limited number of each discounted item, so getting near the front of the line ensures shoppers will get what they’re seeking from the Black Friday sale.

It’s typically a family affair, and many are repeat Black Friday shoppers — and campers. One teen filled in while his brother-in-law worked Monday. 

Beth R. — she declined to give her last name — parked in front of the store Saturday, taking cat naps in the car while providing a place holder for her son, Humberto Martinez, who escaped for a shower.

Asked how long he had been in line, she responded, “Oh my God. For like a week.”

Bargain hunters have been camped in front of the Best Buy store in Santa Maria for several days, hoping to get the first shot at Black Friday merchandise deals. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

They have been staking out early spots for several years of Black Friday sales, including at Macy’s in the Santa Maria Town Center.

“They used to get scooters,” she added of her then-younger children.

She said the family’s Thanksgiving tradition began because the holiday sales were the only way to afford some of these items and save money.

Getting that first spot gives her son a sense of accomplishment, she added. 

To stave off boredom, smartphones and soccer balls provide entertainment, according to Luis Corrales and Anthony Perez as they spent Monday in line.

The wait won't be as long since Best Buy is opening its doors from 5 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday and again at 8 a.m. Friday.

Some on social media wondered what the difference is between homeless people setting up camp on a sidewalk or deal-seeking shoppers.

Lt. James Ginter of the Santa Maria Police Department said his agency would respond if a business called to complain about the campers.

While it “might be a little extreme to most people,” he said, businesses recognize the camping lasts “a matter of a few days and it’s done with.” Ginter said. “Ultimately, it’s up to the business to call and complain."

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

