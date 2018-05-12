St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Offers Free Quire of Voyces Concert

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to a free concert titled Women’s Works: Celebrating Female Composers and performed by the Quire of Voyces, at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at the church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The Quire of Voyces is an a cappella ensemble based in Santa Barbara under the artistic direction of Nathan Kreitzer.

The Quire will perform the American premiere of "Mass in A Minor" (1927) by Imogen Holst, daughter of Gustav Holst, trained by Vaughan Williams, and the national leader of English music during the Blitz.

Also on the performance list is a new commission by Santa Barbara's reknowned Emma Lou Diemer, as well as Alice Parker's moving arrangements of hymns created when she worked for the choral director Robert Shaw.

“These outstanding works will be joined by other women's compositions, who individually and in sum, will leave you wondering, why have I not heard this music before?” said Patty Volner, Quire of Voyces administrator.

Doors for the concert open at 1:30 p.m. for first-come, first-seated admission. Free-will donations welcome at the door. After the 80-minute concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet choir members and the director as well as enjoy refreshments.

Founded in 1993, the Quire of Voyces is a nonprofit organization affiliated with Santa Barbara City College whose mission is a commitment to presenting transcendent interpretations of sacred a cappella music from the Renaissance and modern eras.

The Quire comprises professional singers from Southern California who volunteer their time and talent.

Beyond Santa Barbara, the Quire of Voyces performs internationally and previously sang at high mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, concerts at Salisbury Cathedral, Canterbury Cathedral and Saint James Piccadilly in London as well as performances in Vienna, Prague, and Budapest.

The Quire's CDs are available for purchase at its concerts as well local and online retailers. For more information, visit http://quireofvoyces.org.



For further information contact Nichole Dechaine, St. Mark’s vocal music director and Quire of Voyces member, 688-4454 or [email protected]

For more information about St. Mark's-in-the-Valley, visit www.SMITV.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.