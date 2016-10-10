Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:52 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Steve Kennedy: The Who a Hit at Santa Barbara Bowl

The Who, fronted by lead singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend, rocks the Santa Barbara Bowl stage on Thursday. Click to view larger
The Who, fronted by lead singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend, rocks the Santa Barbara Bowl stage on Thursday. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)
By Steve Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | October 10, 2016 | 4:00 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

The Who stands tall in the pantheon of the great rock-and-roll bands of all time. They are placed on that alter with other British greats such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin.

The Who played one of the most anticipated rock shows in Santa Barbara history last Thursday. The band has played for 50 years and sold more than 100 million albums, and was slotted to play a "warm-up" show before their appearance at the Desert Trip in Indio.

When the show was first announced, it was almost unbelievable that a band of the caliber of The Who would play in such an intimate venue as the 4,600-seat Santa Barbara Bowl. Of course, the tickets sold out immediately even with top prices selling for as much as $340 with fees per seat. This was one show not to be missed.

A huge tip of the cap has to be given to Goldenvoice, Moss Jacobs and the Santa Barbara Bowl staff for pulling off this major musical event. When the Santa Barbara Bowl switched to Goldenvoice promotions this year, it gave them the opportunity to access major acts through the AEG Live worldwide promotional networks. We are seeing this come to the forefront with bands playing the Bowl around events like Coachella and the Desert Trip, which features six of the most iconic acts in rock-and-roll history. Landing The Who was a huge gold star moment for the Santa Barbara Bowl and Goldenvoice.

With all the hype that had built up to this evening, you could sense the anticipation in the air. There was a buzz, an energy of something exciting about to go off. It was time to rock! As lead singer Roger Daltrey put it, “We are not a rock-'n'-roll band, we are a rock band!”

Roger Daltrey’s voice, even through all of the years, sounded great.
Roger Daltrey’s voice, even through all of the years, sounded great. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)

The British rockers opened up the night with "Can’t Explain" and really got the show rolling with "Seeker" and "Who Are You." It was one of those nights when it seemed the crowd knew the words to every song, after song, after song. Even the security staff were singing along.

The set list was a relentless barrage of rock music’s most hallowed tunes, classics spanning several decades. The band delivered hit after hit like a heavyweight boxer going for the knockout punch. They sounded loud, clean and tight as they played with delight and a youthful enthusiasm.

Pete Townshend played Fender Stratocasters and donned a Gison acoustic for "I’m One." Daltrey played a Gibson acoustic, harmonica and tambourines. His voice, even through all of the years, sounded great. He shrilled when he needed to and brought it low at times. He didn’t miss a beat, except for one hilarious moment when he tripped on some microphone chords and fell flat on the stage. After the song was over, Townshend was examining what happened and exclaimed, "You tripped over a bit of rubber that was put there to keep you from tripping." Everyone had a good laugh. The singer was fine, and it provided a light moment that really seemed to loosen the vibe.

The legendary Townshend talked often between songs, telling stories about previous visits to Santa Barbara, including hanging out and doing drugs with Joe Walsh, the great Eagles guitarist. He reminisced about playing golf on an oceanside course and shooting a score of 186. He dedicated a song to past rockers who have died of drugs, including their late bandmate, bassist John Entwistle. He died in Las Vegas on the eve of an American Who tour in 2002.

The musical genius of Townshend was on display the entire show, from straight rock classics that defined the '60s mod culture to his more intricate rock operas. He is renowned for his composition of rock opera music. He performed it like a conductor of a symphony, using the sounds and emotions while conveying the angst of an edgy young rocker. Let’s not forget his famous windmill strumming, which he incorporated many times during the course of the show.

Pete Townshend incorporated his famous windmill strumming during the show.
Pete Townshend incorporated his famous windmill strumming during the show. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)

Normally in a concert there are solid songs, even great classics with some nice highlights mixed in, but this night and this band, it was highlight after highlight — an incredible examination of The Who’s iconic history.

At the twilight of their illustrious careers, Townshend at age 71 and Daltrey at age 72, rocked the socks off the Santa Barbara Bowl. The show may have been seen by some as a warm-up to the much ballyhooed Desert Trip, but they let it rip, giving the fans their money’s worth. The 2 1/2-hour show accompanied by a killer 23-song set list showed the historic nature of this event. This show won’t soon be forgotten in the archives of the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Set list*

» Can’t Explain

» Seeker

» Who Are You

» The Kids Are Alright

» I Can See for Miles

» My Generation

» Behind Blue Eyes

» Bargain

» Join Together

» You Better You Bet

» 5.15 Short Ending

» I’m One

» The Rock

» Love Reign Over Me

» Eminence Front

» Amazing Journey

» Sparks

» Acid Queen

» Pinball Wizard

» See Me Feel Me

» Listening to You

» Baba O’Riley

» Won’t Get Fooled Again

(*set list from Daltrey’s on-stage copy)

Steve Kennedy is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

The British rockers gave the audience their money’s worth with a 23-song set list. Click to view larger
The British rockers gave the audience their money’s worth with a 23-song set list. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 