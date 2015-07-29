Take a Stand Against Crime at National Night Out in Santa Maria

Advice

The community is invited to National Night Out, presented by the City of Santa Maria Police Department, Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. (People for Leisure And Youth, Inc.).

Bring the whole family on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to the parking lot of Town Center East on the corner of Miller and Main Street (Highway 135) from 4 to 8 p.m. for a celebration of police-community collaborations, crime prevention and neighborhood camaraderie.



Several organizations including the Recreation and Parks Department, local law enforcement, fire, military and medical response personnel will be on hand providing demonstrations and activities.

There will also be free food, youth activities, vendors and more. The entire event is free and all ages are welcome. Come out and show your support in the fight against crime.



National Night Out started in 1984 as an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, while building partnerships with law enforcement and local communities.

The event is now celebrated by more than 37 million people in over 16,000 communities throughout all 50 states.



Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805.925.0951 x260.

—Mark van de Kamp represents the City of Santa Maria.