Tony Garcia’s Free Kick Lifts San Marcos in Opener

Boys Soccer

Bryce Tomlinson made several big saves, and substitute Tony Garcia scored on a 25-yard free kick in the last minute of the game to lift San Marcos to a 1-0 season-opening victory over Channel Islands on Thursday.

"It was a highly competitive match where both teams played a possession-based game," said San Marcos coach Daniel Torres. "The boys followed our game plan. They never panicked and found a way to win at the end. We have a long way to go, but tonight's showing from the boys was very impressive."

Torres called Tomlinson the player of the match. "He had a number of unbelievable saves and those saves kept us in the game," he said.

