Trees Hitting Power Lines Blamed for Fire Near Lompoc

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 15, 2014 | 6:26 p.m.

Untrimmed trees coming into contact with high-voltage power lines are being blamed for the Miguelito Canyon Fire south of Lompoc that threatened hundreds of homes and forced widespread evacuations this week.

"A 12,000-volt power line feeding the (Celite) plant located at 2500 San Miguelito Road  … contacted a tree, causing embers to drop down and ignite the dry brush along the hillside," said David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze, which broke out Tuesday afternoon and was fanned by hot, dry winds, scorched 632 acres, Sadecki said.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the fire was 95-percent contained, with full containment expected by 6 p.m. Friday, Sadecki said.

"Firefighters will remain on scene for the next 24 hours, patrolling and checking for hot spots within the control lines," Sadecki said.

Hundreds of people were forced from the homes and business Tuesday afternoon as the fire, burning in heavy brush, headed toward the city of Lompoc.

However, no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

At the peak, more than 500 personnel were assigned to battle the blaze, assisted by numerous firefighting aircraft.

However, by Thursday evening, the majority of those fire crews had been released, many to assist in fighting other wildfire in Southern California

