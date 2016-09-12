Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:33 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Comes Up Empty at Akron

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | September 12, 2016 | 8:50 p.m.

No. 7 UC Santa Barbara was blanked 2-0 by No. 10 Akron on Monday afternoon in the final game in the University of Akron Tournament, handing the Gauchos their first shutout of the men's soccer season.

The result moved both team's records to 4-2-0 on the season.

Midfielder Adam Najem scored the game-winner for Akron in the 11th minute before Ezena Kahsay netted an insurance goal in the 83rd against UCSB, which played a man down for the final 15 minutes of the contest.

Despite the disadvantage, UCSB ended the game level with Akron at 11 shots apiece. Mac Hermann Trophy Watch List member Nick DePuy and freshman midfielder Daniel Amo tied for the team lead with four shots apiece, but DePuy's strike in the final minutes of the first half – which was turned away by Akron keeper Ben Lundt – was the Gauchos' sole shot on frame for the evening.

Najem's score came on the Zips' first shot of the game. The home team had possession in the box and had a couple looks at goal, but UCSB defenders blocked their first couple of shot attempts.

Unfortunately, the Gauchos were unable to clear the ball out and it eventually found its way to Najem at the top of the 18-yard box. The midfielder took one touch to his left then buried a shot into the top right corner to go up for good.

The Zips' second goal came despite a pair of nice saves in quick succession by UCSB keeper Titouan Le Roux. Kehsay was able to eventually get his foot on a deflected shot to put his team up 2-0.

Despite giving up a pair of goals, Le Roux had solid night overall with five saves, including a stop of a Najem penalty chance in the 14th minute.

UCSB will return to Santa Barbara this weekend for a showdown with No. 8 UCLA on Saturday night at Harder Stadium.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 