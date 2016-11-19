Friday, June 29 , 2018, 5:37 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Loses at Cal State Bakersfield

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Sports Information Director | November 19, 2016 | 10:32 p.m.

In a game of runs, Cal State Bakersfield had the last one and it was the difference in a 77-70 win over visiting UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

The Roadrunners (2-1) used a late 8-0 surge to turn a narrow 66-64 lead into an insurmountable 74-64 edge with just 1:03 to play. The Gauchos (0-3) couldn't get closer than seven in the final minute.

The result was determined, in great part, due to a lethal combination of 14 Bakersfield 3-point baskets and 21 UCSB turnovers.

"This was the first time this year that we've faced that kind of pressure," said head coach Bob Williams. "But overall, I was happy with how hard we fought tonight. I told the team after the game that I am never happy with a loss, but tonight we battled so much harder than the first two games and I see that as a positive."

The Gauchos led by as many as seven points in the first half and still led 49-46 when freshman Clifton Powell, Jr., made the first 3-point basket of his career with 12:59 to play in the game, but that's when Bakersfield went on its lengthiest run of the game, a 13-0 surge that gave it a 59-49 lead with 9:45 left. The 13-0 run included a trio of 3-point baskets, including a pair by Damiyne Durham who finished with a game-high 30 points and hit 8-of-19 from outside the 3-point arc.

"We just kept taking the bait," Williams said. "They would drive the paint and kick it out. Our guys got sucked in and couldn't get out far enough to contest as strong as we needed to."

UCSB would use a 13-3 rally of its own to tie the score on a pair of Childress free throws with 5:26 on the clock. Freshman Max Heidegger, making his first career appearance, scored seven of the 13 points, including his first career 3-point basket.

At that point, however, the Roadrunners went on their decisive 8-0 run to put the game away.

"You never like to lose, but I liked a lot of what I saw tonight," Williams said. "Our whole team, including the young guys, really battled from start to finish and eventually, I think, we'll see some results.

Childress, the team's only senior, finished with a career-high 14 points. He also added six rebounds and four assists. Junior Gabe Vincent struggled with his shot for the third straight game, but had 13 points. Junior transfer Jalen Canty had his first career double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. He added a pair of blocked shots and a two steals.

Heidegger had 11 points in his debut, making all six of his free throw attempts. Powell also had his best career game with nine points and three rebounds.

Jaylin Airington added 18 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Roadrunners, who had 14 steals as a team.

The Gauchos next game is Tuesday, Nov. 22 when they play SMU in Dallas. Tip-off for the game against the Mustangs is scheduled for 6 p.m. (PST) and it will be carried live on UCSBgauchos.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 