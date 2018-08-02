UCSB Women’s Basketball Adds Transfer from LIU Brooklyn

College Basketball

Paris Jones, a 5-foot-5 guard from Long Island University-Brooklyn, will be the latest transfer to join UC Santa Barbara's roster this summer, head coach Bonnie Henrickson announced on Thursday.

Originally from Riverside, Calif., Jones spent the last four years in a Blackbirds uniform, appearing in 62 games with 14 starts. She will enter the fall as a redshirt senior, having missed the 2016-17 season due to injury.

Prior to the injury, Jones was playing the best basketball of her collegiate career. As a sophomore, she started in 13 of her 17 appearances and posted career highs across the board, averaging 9.4 points, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and just over two three-pointers per game on an efficient 34 percent clip from range.

For her career, the Santiago High School graduate has averaged 4.4 points and 1.1 assists in 18.6 minutes per contest. During her time at Santiago High, Jones was a four-time all-league honoree and led her team to three league titles and a CIF-Southern Section I-AA championship.

Jones is the third student-athlete to be added to the roster this offseason, joining guard Ijeoma Briana Anugwom and guard/forward Kayla Washington.