YouTube Kids, NPR One Apps Now Available on Cox Contour

Cox Communications has announced that YouTube Kids and NPR One are now available for Contour customers, providing seamless access to video and audio content choices right alongside TV programming, On Demand content, DVR recordings and more.

Cox Contour customers can use their voice remote to launch and watch YouTube Kids videos and NPR One audio directly on their televisions, with no secondary device or need to switch inputs. These two apps are the latest additions to a series of apps accessible via the Contour platform, including Netflix, YouTube and iHeartRadio.

Similar to Contour’s other integrated apps such as YouTube and Netflix, customers can simply say “YouTube Kids,” as well as “NPR,” “NPR One,” “NPR app,” “Launch NPR app” or “National Public Radio” using their voice remote to launch the apps. They can also be accessed in the “Apps” section of the Contour guide.

With YouTube Kids, families can:

» Enjoy easy access to family-friendly videos and channels to explore the world — from their favorite shows and music to learning how to build a model volcano, and everything in between

» Flag videos for review by the YouTube Kids team

» Keep tabs on what your children are watching through the watch history function

“Contour has become one of the most innovative platforms in cable,” said Pat Esser, president of Cox Communications. “With the addition of YouTube Kids and NPR One, we’re continuing to make it incredibly easy for our customers to access everything they love in one place.”

Customers also can access their favorite audio content directly from their television with NPR One. NPR One connects its listeners to a stream of award-winning audio programming that includes local and national news radio, popular stories and podcasts.

To access YouTube Kids and NPR One on Cox Contour, customers simply need a compatible Contour receiver and Cox High Speed Internet Service. Click here for more information about YouTube Kids and NPR One on Contour.