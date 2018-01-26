Zac Jervis, Olisa Nwachie Rescue Westmont in Double-OT Win Over Hope

College Basketball

Stellar double-double performances from Zac Jervis and Olisa Nwachie proved to be the difference for 20th-ranked Westmont in an 88-84 double overtime win over No. 7 Hope International in a Golden State Athletic Conference men's basketball game at Murchison Gym on Thursday night

Jervis finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Nwachie had 24 points and 13 rebounds and made a huge blocked shot in the first overtime to keep the Warriors (15-4, 5-1 GSAC) in the game.

“I thought our two post guys were outstanding,” said Westmont head coach John Moore.

The Warriors took an early 12-6 lead to start the game. Jervis’ two layups and two free throws made him responsible for six of those points.

Hope (19-2, 5-1 GSAC) would come back and eventually head into halftime with the lead, 42-36.

Hope came out of halftime hot and extended their six-point lead to a 13 (51-38) with 16:53 remaining.

Westmont slowly chipped away throughout the half. Nwachie converted on a layup and brought the Warriors within four points (58-54).

Westmont would take the lead 71-70 on an and-one layup by Jervis with 1:50 remaining in the second half.

“For us to be able to play through a 13-point deficit in the second half and to chip away and finally take a lead was huge,” said Moore.

“The coaches told me to play with effort from the beginning," Jervis said. "They said to come out and play the hardest you can. That’s what I did.”

Hope’s Andrew Bournes hit a 3-pointer to put the Royals up 73-71. Jervis then converted on another layup to knot the game at 73-73. Jerry Karczewksi went to the line to shoot two with 12 seconds remaining and missed both. Hope would come down the court and Charles Trotter missed the potential game-winning jumper as regulation expired.

Hope jumped out to a five-point lead to start the first overtime period off a jump shot, layup, and a free throw. Kyle Scalmanini made a free throw and Nwachie converted on a layup to cut the deficit to two points. Bournes made a layup to extend Hope’s lead to four. Westmont responded with two made free throws from Jervis and a layup by Nwachie to tie the game at 80.

After a missed 3-point attempt by Sean Harman, it quickly turned to a four-on-one fast break for Hope. It looked as if the Royals would finish the game with a dunk and run off the court victorious. However, Nwachie came sprinting from the back end of the court and didn’t give up on the play. As Charles Trotter went to lay the ball in, Nwachie leaped and swatted the ball to the back wall of the gymnasium with one tenth of a second remaining in the game, saving the night for the Warriors and sending the game to double-overtime.

“I think we saw one of the greatest plays that has ever been made in Murchison Gym when Olisa went and blocked that shot with one tenth of a second left,” said Moore. “The game ends in a dunk if Olisa Nwachie is not out there for us. I thought his composure out there at the end of the game was crucial for us.”

Nwachie hit a layup to put the Warriors up 82-80. Kenny Barnes tied the game for Hope with a layup. Nwachie then went to the line after being fouled. He hit the first free throw and missed the second. Scalmanini got fouled and went one for one from the line putting Westmont up 84-82.

Bournes finished a layup that tied the game at 84. Jervis came down and converted a layup to put Westmont up by two with 58 seconds remaining. Hope missed a three and Jervis came down with the rebound and was foule. He hit the first free throw bringing the score to 87-84 and missed the second. On his miss, Scalmanini darted off the line and snagged an enormous offensive rebound with seven seconds left. He was immediately fouled.

He would hit his second free throw and put the game away at 88-84.

“The biggest offensive rebound was the last one by Kyle Scalmanini. He made the most important free throw that he’s had in his career to help us win the game,” said Moore.

The win snapped Hope’s 17-game winning streak and moves Westmont into a tie for second place with Hope in the Golden State Athletic Conference standings.

“That was a great team. That may be the best Hope team we have ever played – the most talented at least. Bill Check is a great coach," said Moore.

“I said to the guys this is like Cinderella going home. When midnight hits, all we’re thinking about is whatever’s next. It’s up to us to be even keeled and play against a very good Vanguard team here at home after an epic game,” finished Moore.

Westmont hosts Vanguard this Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.