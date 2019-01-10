Pixel Tracker

Good for Santa Barbara 2018: Noozhawk's 3rd Annual report on Nonprofits and Philanthropy
Sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust
AFP Awards
Association of Professional Fundraisers Chapter Honors Local Leaders in Philanthropy

Loretta and Mike Merewether, Judy and Jack Stapelmann, Heidi Whitcomb, Peter Schuyler, Wilson Sherman and Carrie Hughes are recognized
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | December 2, 2018 | 12:07 p.m.

Noozhawk's #GivingTuesday Nonprofit Guide

Support local philanthropy on #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving, by making a donation to one or more of following nonprofits.
Bill Macfadyen: Giving Tuesday 2018 Takes On Added Urgency in Santa Barbara County

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | November 27, 2018 | 12:01 a.m.
Yulun Wang, founder, chairman and chief innovation officer of Goleta-based InTouch Health standing in company’s Innovation Center.

Goleta Nonprofit Uses Advanced Technology to Aid Areas of World Lacking Medical Care

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 26, 2018 | 4:27 p.m.
After School Children help each other with homework.

Cliff Drive Care Center Provides Quality Care for Children

By Collin Nathanson | Special to Noozhawk | November 26, 2018 | 10:10 a.m.
Just Communities’ CommUnity Leadership Institute Youth

Just Communities Works to Build Places of Opportunity in Each Community

By Sheridan Taphorn | Special to Noozhawk | November 25, 2018 | 10:49 a.m.
MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation offers hands-on STEAM learning experiences for all ages, including rotating ‘making’ activities in its Innovation Workshop.

MOXI Ignites Learning Through Interactive Learning in Science and Creativity

By Collin Nathanson | Special to Noozhawk | November 24, 2018 | 5:48 p.m.
The children in the Early Childhood Education Center here on our St. Vincent’s campus were visited by the City of Santa Barbara Fire Department.

St. Vincent’s Carries on a Tradition of Caring

By Sheridan Taphorn | Special to Noozhawk | November 24, 2018 | 10:51 a.m.

 
 