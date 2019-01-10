Special Reports
Association of Professional Fundraisers Chapter Honors Local Leaders in Philanthropy
Loretta and Mike Merewether, Judy and Jack Stapelmann, Heidi Whitcomb, Peter Schuyler, Wilson Sherman and Carrie Hughes are recognized
Cliff Drive Care Center Provides Quality Care for Children
Just Communities Works to Build Places of Opportunity in Each Community
St. Vincent’s Carries on a Tradition of Caring
