Laurie Jervis
Wine
Laurie Jervis: Viticulture and Wine Conference WiVi Central Coast Returning to Paso Robles
Lifestyle
Laurie Jervis: Buttonwood Winemaker Karen Steinwachs Blends Two Passions with Hop OnHer hops-infused sauvignon blanc wine is one of the first of its kind to gain federal approval
Wine
Laurie Jervis: Biennial Santa Barbara Vintners Dinner, Auction to Benefit Direct ReliefPioneering vintner Fred Brander to be honored for four decades of winemaking
Wine
Laurie Jervis: Southern Exposure Garagiste Festival Returning to SolvangMorning seminar on Feb. 10 will feature Rhone legend and Santa Barbara County wine pioneer Bob Lindquist
Lifestyle
Laurie Jervis: Longtime Santa Ynez Viticulturist Andy Ibarra Has a Winner in His Tierra Y Vino LabelAndy Ibarra and Caren Rideau have their first tasting room on Industrial Way in Buellton
Lifestyle
Laurie Jervis: Celebrate New Year’s with a Local Sparkling WineMore than 50 Santa Barbara wineries craft bubbly in the méthode traditionelle or méthode champenoise style used in French Champagnes
Wine
Laurie Jervis: Santa Ynez Entrepreneurs Package Regional Wines for Costco SalesBoutique Wine Box features six wines from either Santa Barbara County or Paso Robles
Wine
Laurie Jervis: Popularity of Central Coast’s Rosé Wines Match National Trend Toward ‘Drinking Pink’Five years into rosés’ sales boom, the pinks have become must-drink wines all year long
Lifestyle
Laurie Jervis: Wine & Fire Event Showcases Sta. Rita Hills’ Cool Climate Grapes
Wine
Laurie Jervis: At Rusack Vineyards, California’s History Is Proudly in Its RootsWinemaker Steve Gerbac traces the story of historic zinfandel grapes from Santa Cruz Island, a Catalina Island vineyard and the Rusack family’s Ballard Canyon headquarters
Wine
Laurie Jervis: Going Behind the Scenes on a Santa Ynez Valley Cookbook ShootOjai author Robin Goldstein plates her recipes, and local photographer Tenley Fohl shoots, and shoots, and shoots ...
Lifestyle
Laurie Jervis: World of Pinot Noir Plans Another Signature Event With Seminars, TastingsAnnual festival attracts aficionados, consumers and winemakers from around the world March 3-4 at Bacara Resort & Spa
