Lifestyle Laurie Jervis: Buttonwood Winemaker Karen Steinwachs Blends Two Passions with Hop On Her hops-infused sauvignon blanc wine is one of the first of its kind to gain federal approval

Wine Laurie Jervis: Biennial Santa Barbara Vintners Dinner, Auction to Benefit Direct Relief Pioneering vintner Fred Brander to be honored for four decades of winemaking

Wine Laurie Jervis: Southern Exposure Garagiste Festival Returning to Solvang Morning seminar on Feb. 10 will feature Rhone legend and Santa Barbara County wine pioneer Bob Lindquist

Lifestyle Laurie Jervis: Celebrate New Year’s with a Local Sparkling Wine More than 50 Santa Barbara wineries craft bubbly in the méthode traditionelle or méthode champenoise style used in French Champagnes

Wine Laurie Jervis: Santa Ynez Entrepreneurs Package Regional Wines for Costco Sales Boutique Wine Box features six wines from either Santa Barbara County or Paso Robles

Wine Laurie Jervis: Popularity of Central Coast’s Rosé Wines Match National Trend Toward ‘Drinking Pink’ Five years into rosés’ sales boom, the pinks have become must-drink wines all year long

Wine Laurie Jervis: At Rusack Vineyards, California’s History Is Proudly in Its Roots Winemaker Steve Gerbac traces the story of historic zinfandel grapes from Santa Cruz Island, a Catalina Island vineyard and the Rusack family’s Ballard Canyon headquarters

Wine Laurie Jervis: Going Behind the Scenes on a Santa Ynez Valley Cookbook Shoot Ojai author Robin Goldstein plates her recipes, and local photographer Tenley Fohl shoots, and shoots, and shoots ...