Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 10:13 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
In This Section

Guadalupe Schools Superintendent Hired By Santa Paula District

Ed Cora will start new job July 1 after 33 years in education, primarily in the Santa Maria Valley
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 20, 2018 | 4:06 p.m.
Arts

San Marcos High Thespians Venture ‘Into the Woods’

By Stephanie Aquilon forSan Marcs High School | March 21, 2018 | 2:03 p.m.
Health

Grant Promotes Youth Work Toward Better Mental Health

By Barbara Schreibke for The Fund for Santa Barbara | March 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Lompoc Library, In-N-Out Want Kids to Develop Taste for Reading

By Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library | March 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara High Principal John Becchio Leaving for District HR Job

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 16, 2018 | 10:58 p.m.

Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Elects New Officers

By Rebecca Summers for Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy | March 16, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Business

Santa Maria Offers Career Explorers Camp for Teens

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | March 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Despite Public Show of Support, San Marcos High Principal Ed Behrens Demoted

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 13, 2018 | 11:42 p.m.

Susan Salcido: Keeping Schools Safe

By Susan Salcido | March 12, 2018 | 3:15 p.m.

Online Petition Aims to Save San Marcos High Principal Ed Behrens’ Job

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 12, 2018 | 2:15 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High Mock Trial Team Ready to Make Its Case at State Championship

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 11, 2018 | 11:30 p.m.
Arts

Scholarship Foundation Honors 29 Student Artists

By Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | March 10, 2018 | 3:19 p.m.
Local News

More Threatening Graffiti Messages Discovered at San Marcos High School

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 9, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.
Nonprofits

Cold Spring School Seeks Financial Help in Wake of Disaster

By Amy Alzina for Cold Spring School District | March 7, 2018 | 7:03 p.m.
Arts

Student Artworks Showcased at Betteravia Galleries

By Sarah York Rubin for Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture | March 6, 2018 | 3:18 p.m.

Verdict In: Dos Pueblos Wins County Mock Trial Competition

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | March 6, 2018 | 3:08 p.m.
Nonprofits

Women United Launches Philanthropic Support and Advocacy Efforts

By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County | March 6, 2018 | 1:38 p.m.

Explore World’s Wonders at SBCC Science Discovery Day

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | March 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Local News

San Marcos High Principal Ed Behrens Reportedly May Be Reassigned; Parents Rally to Defend Him

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 2, 2018 | 6:45 p.m.
Parent Nooz

Automotive Program Aims to Drag Kids Away From Gangs

By Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department | March 2, 2018 | 4:31 p.m.

Spelling Bee Winners: Letter Perfect

By David Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | March 2, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Montecito Union School Students Attend Classes at Hope School District Before Storm Hits South Coast

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 1, 2018 | 3:41 p.m.

Four High School Teams Advance in Mock Trial Competition

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | February 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Arts

‘Once Upon a Mattress’ Springs Onto La Colina Stage

By Brigitte Wright for La Colina Junior High | February 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Nonprofits

Camp Whittier Receives $20,000 from Sunrise Rotary

By Karen Kawaguchi for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | February 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 