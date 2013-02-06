InTouch Health Launches Remote Care iPad App

InTouch Health of Goleta, the leader in acute care telemedicine, announced on Wednesday the launch of the ControlStation® (CS) App for iPad, making it easier than ever for doctors to provide real-time, acute telemedicine consults with patients.

From a single intuitive interface, doctors can now connect from iPads and iPad Minis to provide patient care through any of the company’s FDA-cleared, purpose-built remote presence devices. An interface designed specifically for acute care telemedicine, it integrates clinical patient data and medical radiology imaging tools through a single user login.

“The advent of the CS App for iPad provides an unmatched interface for doctors to deliver acute care telemedicine,” said Yulun Wang, Ph.D., chairman and CEO of InTouch Health. “Through one pane of glass, doctors now have at their fingertips all the tools — clinical patient data, medical imaging and immersive remote presence — to provide complete patient consults from anywhere.”

“The CS App takes telemedicine to a new level, and it is great to free myself from my laptop. It is so simple to use and highly effective for remote doctor-to-patient consults,” said Nicholas Okon, DO, CEO of Northwest Stroke Solutions and medical director of Providence TeleStroke Network in Oregon. “It addresses a large adoption barrier by providing doctors with a portable solution and intuitive interface enabling them to provide care from just about anywhere. Telemedicine should be this easy.”

“We are pleased to have participated in the clinical validation of the CS App for iPad. I could see the overwhelming enthusiasm from the doctors across the various medical specialties for which we provide remote services to our member hospitals,” said Jim Roxburgh, director of the Dignity Health Mercy Telehealth Network. “I can easily envision providing this enabling capability for the more than 100 doctors who routinely provide call coverage for our hospitals.”

InTouch Health is showcasing the ControlStation App for iPad along with its entire suite of TeleStroke products and services in Booth No. 307 at the International Stroke Conference this week in Honolulu, Hawaii.

InTouch Health powers the TeleStroke networks for 13 of the top 40 U.S. News and World Reports’ Best Hospitals in Neurology and Neurosurgery.

— Roselie Wright is the marketing communications coordinator for InTouch Health.