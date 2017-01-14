Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Residents Lose Power After Car Crashes into Cathedral Oaks Road Utility Pole

Driver suffers minor injuries in wreck, section of street closed with downed power lines

Some 2,700 customers lost power in Goleta on Saturday afternoon after a car slammed into a utility pole on Cathedral Oaks Road. The driver suffered minor injuries, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | January 14, 2017 | 5:36 p.m.

Some 2,700 Goleta residents lost power Saturday afternoon after a car plowed through a utility pole on Cathedral Oaks Road.

At about 1:30 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a wreck on Cathedral Oaks between Fairview and Patterson avenues, according to Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said crews found that a Toyota Camry had crashed into the utility pole.

The wreck left power lines down in the street, creating a hazard and forcing the closure of Cathedral Oaks.

The woman driving the car was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available Saturday evening.

Southern California Edison spokesman David Song said that 2,700 customers initially lost power, but by midafternoon that number had been reduced to 49 in the immediate vicinity of the crash after electricity was rerouted in the neighborhood.

Once line crews arrive and inspect the damage, Song said, Edison will have an estimated time for power to be restored.

If people see downed power lines, he said, they should stay away, call 9-1-1 and report it as an electrical emergency.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

