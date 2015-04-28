Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:22 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Public Affairs Office Receives Statewide Recognition

By Stefanie Aye for Allan Hancock College | April 28, 2015 | 11:34 a.m.

The Public Affairs and Publications office of Allan Hancock College has received statewide recognition from its peers.

The college received two first-place awards, one second-place award and one third-place award during the annual conference of the state’s Community College Public Relations Organization held last weekend in San Diego.

The college was awarded the top prize in the state in the TV Public Service Announcement or Advertisement category for its “I Chose Allan Hancock College” advertisement. The 30-second television commercial featured 12 Hancock students who were recorded in front of the college’s new state-of-the-art facilities, such as the Public Safety Training Complex, track and field’s facility, and Student Services building. Students mentioned facts such as owning the top transfer acceptance rate to Cal Poly for 12 consecutive years, as well as being selected one of the top 150 community colleges in the nation.

“Well done. I want to send my kid here,” one CCPRO judge said in an evaluation form. “The piece highlights some terrific campus settings that make it look like a vibrant place to study and succeed.”

Hancock received first place in the Media Success Story category for its promotion and media coverage of the grand opening and Community Day the college hosted last summer at the Public Safety Training Complex located at the Lompoc Valley Center. College staff and faculty worked for six months to plan the event that drew more than 1,200 people to an open house at the $38 million facility.

For its redesign of the 2014-2020 Strategic Plan publication, the college received second place in the Before and After category. Designers added a new design, changed the font, and added more pictures and graphics to previous versions of the Strategic Plan. The document outlines strategic directions of the college and steps of action.

CCPRO members also awarded the college’s fall football media guide third place in the Sports Media Guide category. The college produced a 56-page media guide for the 2014 football team. The book included new historical background, records and stories of the program that dated back more than 80 years.

The statewide Community College Public Relations Organization is a professional development and service organization for public relations professionals within the California Community College system, the largest higher education system in the country.

— Stefanie Aye is a public affairs coordinator for Allan Hancock College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 