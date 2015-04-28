Allan Hancock College Public Affairs Office Receives Statewide Recognition

The Public Affairs and Publications office of Allan Hancock College has received statewide recognition from its peers.

The college received two first-place awards, one second-place award and one third-place award during the annual conference of the state’s Community College Public Relations Organization held last weekend in San Diego.

The college was awarded the top prize in the state in the TV Public Service Announcement or Advertisement category for its “I Chose Allan Hancock College” advertisement. The 30-second television commercial featured 12 Hancock students who were recorded in front of the college’s new state-of-the-art facilities, such as the Public Safety Training Complex, track and field’s facility, and Student Services building. Students mentioned facts such as owning the top transfer acceptance rate to Cal Poly for 12 consecutive years, as well as being selected one of the top 150 community colleges in the nation.

“Well done. I want to send my kid here,” one CCPRO judge said in an evaluation form. “The piece highlights some terrific campus settings that make it look like a vibrant place to study and succeed.”

Hancock received first place in the Media Success Story category for its promotion and media coverage of the grand opening and Community Day the college hosted last summer at the Public Safety Training Complex located at the Lompoc Valley Center. College staff and faculty worked for six months to plan the event that drew more than 1,200 people to an open house at the $38 million facility.

For its redesign of the 2014-2020 Strategic Plan publication, the college received second place in the Before and After category. Designers added a new design, changed the font, and added more pictures and graphics to previous versions of the Strategic Plan. The document outlines strategic directions of the college and steps of action.

CCPRO members also awarded the college’s fall football media guide third place in the Sports Media Guide category. The college produced a 56-page media guide for the 2014 football team. The book included new historical background, records and stories of the program that dated back more than 80 years.

The statewide Community College Public Relations Organization is a professional development and service organization for public relations professionals within the California Community College system, the largest higher education system in the country.

— Stefanie Aye is a public affairs coordinator for Allan Hancock College.