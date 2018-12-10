American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara Celebrates 2018 Design Awards

Carl Palmer is honored with the Lutah Maria Riggs Presidents Award for his service after the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flows

AIA members Janet Shotwell, left, and Karen Feeney help at the check-in table. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Lutah Maria Riggs Presidents Award recipient Carl Palmer with his wife, Carrie Kappel, at the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara's annual Design Awards Holiday Gala. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara hosted its annual Design Awards Holiday Gala on Friday at the University Club in downtown Santa Barbara. The nearly 90-year-old organization honored the achievements of local architects and architecture.

“Thank you for such talented and active members,” outgoing board president Keith Rivera said.

Robert Ooley, newly elected president, said, “This is the second-oldest AIA chapter. We look forward to celebrating our 90th birthday next year.”

The annual event provided a showcase of AIA members’ contributions to the architectural legacy of Santa Barbara and the value of well-designed architecture to the community. Each entry was judged for inspiration, creative problem solving, environmental sensitivity and social response.

Award submissions were received from licensed architects in the Santa Barbara area as well as outside Santa Barbara for projects within the county, in the categories of Commercial, New Single Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Historic Preservation/Renovation, Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage, Small Projects: Single Family Residential Additions/Remodels/ADUs and Interior Architecture + Design.

For the first time, AIA Santa Barbara awarded student design awards to architectural drafting and design students at Santa Barbara City College for their classroom project designing accessory dwelling units. The winners were:

» Honor: Patricia Strong

» Merit: David Cornejo

» Honorable Mention: Christa Coski

Lutah Maria Riggs Presidents Award

Following the tragic events of the Thomas Fire and resulting Montecito debris flows, the 2018 Lutah Maria Riggs President Award was presented for outstanding community service. The AIA selected Carl Palmer, whose leadership, compassion and dedication contributed significantly to recovery in the wake of the catastrophe. He coordinated the AIA Community Recovery Team in response to the natural disasters. Palmer is the founder of LegacyWorks Group and has led innovative community impact initiatives for the past 17 years.

The Lutah Maria Riggs award was presented by Jason Wilson from sponsor American Riviera Bank.

“I accept this on behalf of those of you who stepped up to help — over 60 members helped,” Palmer said.

This year's AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards jury included architects Milford Wayne Donaldson, FAIA, Takashi Yanai, FAIA, and Douglas Ewing, FAIA, NCARB, WBFF.

The following firms were honored for their distinction in the Santa Barbara community within their respective categories.

Honor

» Autocamp Russian River Club House

Category: Commercial Buildings and Interiors

Anacapa Architecture

» HR 53 Guesthouse

Category: New Single Family Residential

Anacapa Architecture

Merit

» Hotel California

Category: HistoricPreservation/Renovation

DesignARC

» Castaway Commons

Category: Historic Preservation

Shubin Donaldson

» UCSB Tenaya Towers Student Housing

Category: Multi-Family Residential

SOM

» Holly Road Residence

Category:Interior Architecture

NMA Architects

» Alhecama Theatre

Category: Architectural Preservation/Renovation

Harrison Design

» Hind Hall, Music Academy of the West

Category: Architectural Heritage

PMSM

» HR 53 Guest House

Category: Interior Architecture

Anacapa Architecture

Honorable Mention

» SBCC West Campus Center

Category: Commercial Buildings and Interiors

KBZ Architects

» Juarez-Hosmer Adobe

Category: Historic Preservation/Renovation

AB Design Studio

» Hollister Ranch 77

Category: New Single Family Residential

Anacapa Architecture

» Skyline Residence

Category: New Single Family Residence

Shubin Donaldson

» Mayumi

Category: Multi-Family Residential

Shubin Donaldson

» Rincon Ranch

Category: New Single Family Residential

NMA Architects

Submissions of the 2018 Design Awards may be viewed at the Faulkner Gallery at the downtown Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., in February and March. A First Thursday reception will be held Feb. 7.

Founded in 1857, the American Institute of Architects works to create more valuable, healthy, secure and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods and communities. Through nearly 300 state and local chapters, the AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public well-being. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct.

