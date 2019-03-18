Andrew Tolles, Finn Walker Post Double-Doubles to Pace Top-Ranked Laguna Blanca

Playing its first match as a No. 1 ranked team in CIF, the Laguna Blanca boys volleyball team defeated Santa Ynez of the Channel League, 25-10, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, on Monday at Merovick Gym.
Andrew Tolles recorded a double-double of 15 kills and 17 digs to pace the unbeaten, top-ranked team in CIF-SS Division (12-0). Finn Walker also had double-double of 11 kills and 10 digs and Sam Stegall had nine kills, seven digs and eight service aces.
"The Owls' consistent serve kept the Pirates unbalanced most of the night and, coupled with a strong defense, was the difference in the match," said Santa Ynez coach Craig Scott.
The Pirates were led by Nate Rogers with 10 kills and two aces and Andrew Nielsen with six kills and a block in the middle.
"I was pleased with the continued improvement of middle blocker Siggy Porter, who had 4 kills and 3 blocks." said Scott.
“Santa Ynez pushed us in the match tonight, which was just what we were looking for," said Laguna Blanca assistant coach Kat Niksto. "Senior Andrew Tolles continues to be a solid leader with his high level of all around play. Miles Sedlin had an outstanding night passing in serve receive, and opposite Sam Stegall was on fire from the service line with eight aces in the match.”
Laguna Blanca plays a Tri-Valley League game Tuesday night at Foothill Tech.