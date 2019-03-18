Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Edges Dos Pueblos in Channel League Golf Showdown on Tiebreaker

Isaac Stone Click to view larger
Isaac Stone of Santa Barbara hits his tee shot on the par-3 No. 2 at Glen Annie Golf Course. Stone led the Dons with a 75. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 18, 2019 | 8:57 p.m.

The battle for first place in Channel League boys golf between Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos went down to the scores of the No. 6 players on Monday at Glen Annie Golf Course after the starting five played to a 396-396 tie.

Santa Barbara won the tiebreaker with an 85 by Brooks Baay against DP's 90.

A total of six players shot in the 70s, led by Aidan Thomas of the Chargers with a 72 to earn medalist honors. 

Isaac Stone of the Dons was second with a 75, Matt Pigatti shot a 76 and Ruben Mendoza fired a 77 for DP.   Preston Foy and Eli Sada each shot 79s for Santa Barbara.

Ruben Mendoza Click to view larger
Ruben Mendoza of Dos Pueblos tees of No. 18 Mendoza shot a 77. (Courtesy photo)

“It was just one of those days you where you knew it could come down to the last putt and it actually did," said DP coach Dave De Heras. "A great lesson in how every stroke counts.

"Really proud of Aidan today with his season-low 72."

Santa Barbara is now 4-0 in Channel League and 41 overall while DP is 3-1, 5-2.

Dos Pueblos hosts Santa Ynez on Thursday, and Santa Barbara plays San Marcos at Sandpiper Golf Course.

Dos Pueblos scores

Aidan Thomas 72 (medalist)
Matt Pigatti 76
Ruben Mendoza 77
John Givans 84
Michael Gentry 87

SBHS Scores

Isaac Stone 75
Preston Foy 79
Eli Sada 79
Connor Lambe 80 
Coleman Mortensen 83 
Brooks Baay 85 (tie breaker score)
 

SB golf Team Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara golf team took sole possession of first place in the Channel League. The team members are, from left: Preston Foy, Connor Lambe, Isaac Stone, Coleman Mortensen, Brooks Baay and Eli Sada (Courtesy photo)

