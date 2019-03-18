Santa Barbara Edges Dos Pueblos in Channel League Golf Showdown on Tiebreaker

Golf

The battle for first place in Channel League boys golf between Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos went down to the scores of the No. 6 players on Monday at Glen Annie Golf Course after the starting five played to a 396-396 tie.

Santa Barbara won the tiebreaker with an 85 by Brooks Baay against DP's 90.

A total of six players shot in the 70s, led by Aidan Thomas of the Chargers with a 72 to earn medalist honors.

Isaac Stone of the Dons was second with a 75, Matt Pigatti shot a 76 and Ruben Mendoza fired a 77 for DP. Preston Foy and Eli Sada each shot 79s for Santa Barbara.

“It was just one of those days you where you knew it could come down to the last putt and it actually did," said DP coach Dave De Heras. "A great lesson in how every stroke counts.

"Really proud of Aidan today with his season-low 72."

Santa Barbara is now 4-0 in Channel League and 41 overall while DP is 3-1, 5-2.

Dos Pueblos hosts Santa Ynez on Thursday, and Santa Barbara plays San Marcos at Sandpiper Golf Course.

Dos Pueblos scores

Aidan Thomas 72 (medalist)

Matt Pigatti 76

Ruben Mendoza 77

John Givans 84

Michael Gentry 87



SBHS Scores

Isaac Stone 75

Preston Foy 79

Eli Sada 79

Connor Lambe 80

Coleman Mortensen 83

Brooks Baay 85 (tie breaker score)

