Andy Alexander: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Raises $57,000 for Domestic Violence Solutions

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Events Committee raised more than $57,000 at the 2018 Golf Tournament to benefit Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara.

The fundraising will greatly impact DVS as it plans to utilize the funds in its youth programs.

The SBAOR Events Committee organizes various social and philanthropical events throughout the year. Each event grants SBAOR members the opportunity to network with other individuals within the industry.

The Events Committee takes pride in serving the community by coordinating fundraising events that bring awareness and financial support to local charities.

SBAOR wants to thank the Events Committee members for their dedication and service to the SBAOR and surrounding community. Members of the Events Committee include Sarah Sinclair (chair), Rick Wilson, Brianna Johnson, Christina Chackel, Gabriel Carter, John Gilles, Gina Blakenship, Daniel Hedden, Martha McNair, Nicole Eva, Stan Tabler, Velia Razo Steve Boelter, Marisa Holly and Kasey Gilles (SBAOR staff liaison).

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has 13 specialized committees that serve as a forum to address the divergent interests of its members, organize events, develop effective policies and carry out day-to-day operations.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.