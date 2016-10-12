Bishop Diego Falls to Nordhoff

Tennis

Ellee Braniff won two singles sets and the team of Angie Garcia and Josie Huang captured two doubles sets for Bishop Diego in a 12-6 loss to Nordhoff in a Frontier League girls tennis match on Wednesday.

Braniff went 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 in her three sets. Gracia-Huang posted scores of 6-2, 5-7, 6-0.

Bishop's other wins came from Maruko Wan and the team of Taylor Woodward and Kate Benzian.

The Cardinals are 1-8 and 1-7 in league.

