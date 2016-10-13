Bishop Diego Falls to Villanova Prep

Tennis

The Bishop Diego girls tennis team dropped a league match to Villanova Prep Thursday afternoon, 14-4.

In doubles, Josie Huang and Angie Garcia played No. 1 and finished 1-2: 3-6, 3-6, 6-2.

"Huang and Garcia are really working on their strategy," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman.

In singles, Ellee Braniff, Taylor Woodward, and Kate Benzian each went 1-2.

"The score does not reflect the effort displayed on the court today," commented Hapeman. "I am so proud of these ladies they never give up. We continue to celebrate our small success."

With the loss, the Cardinals dropped to 1-9 on the season, with a 1-8 record in Frontier League play. Bishop's final home match is Tuesday against Santa Clara.

