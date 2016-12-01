Bishop Diego Takes Down Cate

Girls Basketball

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team took down Cate in a Tri-Valley League matchup Thursday night in Carpinteria, 33-19.

After a rusty first quarter, Bishop managed to open up a 10-point lead in the second quarter.

Natalie Whiting scored nine points and Ann Bentajado added eight to lead the Cardinals.

"We were in foul trouble early and just never got into a rhythm," said Bishop coach Jeff Burich. "We got some great defensive help from our bench. Natalie made a 3 pointer just before halftime that gave us some separation. Ann played almost the entire game and really gave us a lift on both offense and defense."

Amber Thiery and Sarah Polowczak led the way for the Rams with six points each.

Bishop improved to 2-0 on the season and takes on Dos Pueblos on Monday.

Cate continues play in Bishop's Bird Cage Classic Tournament on Tuesday against Santa Maria.

