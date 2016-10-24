Bishop Diego Tennis Players Go Out in 2nd Round

Bishop Diego tennis players won first-round matches at the Frontier League Finals before being eliminated on Monday at Pepperdine University.
In singles, Ellee Braniff won 8-2 in the first round and then fell to top-seeded and undefeated Zoe Nathan (36-0) of Malibu.
Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodward won their first round doubles match in a tie breaker, but lost in the second round to second-seeded Lauren Alamillo and Margarita Cruz from Santa Paula.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.