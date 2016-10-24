Dos Pueblos Beaten by Westlake

Dos Pueblos lost a 12-6 decision at Westlake on Monday in a tune-up before the CIF-SS girls tennis playoffs.
Rose Hillebrandt and Hannah Kleidermacht swept their three doubles sets. In singles. Katie Yang took two sets and Mikala Triplett took one set.
"In all, a good performance for our team in preparation for playoffs next week," said DP Liz Frech.
The Channel League co-champion Chargers are 8-4 overall. They'll learn their playoff pairing on Monday.
