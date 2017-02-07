Bishop Diego’s Late Rally Enough in Victory

Girls Basketball

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team rallied furiously in the fourth quarter deficit to beat Tri-Valley League opponent Fillmore 43-37 on Tuesday night,

After falling behind 33-27 and 37-32, the Cardinals scored the game's final 11 points to win.

Kylie Koeper scored 14 and Natalie Whiting added 12 for Bishop Diego, which made nine of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter.

With the victory, the Cardinals improved to 12-12 on the season, but hold an impressive 10-3 record in league play.

Bishop Diego closes out league play on Thursday at Malibu.

