BizHawk: Brookstone Closing in Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo

The free neck and foot massages are over.

Brookstone — the store with the drones, virtual-reality goggles and luxury lounge chairs that gently massage the back, neck and foot — is closing in Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall.

A store manager who identified himself as Miguel, but declined to give his last name, confirmed that the last day is Jan. 26. Paseo Nuevo did not respond to Noozhawk inquiries.

The store is already displaying "30 percent off" signs though, and, like a lot of corporate stores that go under, the sales could get bigger closer to the date of closure.

Miguel didn’t explain the reason for the closure, but if you are fixing for a fuzzy and warm throw blanket or air purifier, you can always visit the closest store in Camarillo. Or buy it online.

Paso Brewery Expands Distribution

Paso Robles company Silva Brewing has signed a deal with Stone Distributing Co. to bring its beers to Santa Barbara County.

“We’ve received an abundance of inquiries from our fans asking when our beer will be available in Santa Barbara, and we’re excited to announce that day has arrived,” says Silva Brewing co-founder and head of operations Mary Jo Silva.

The first four beers available in stores will be Paso Pale Ale, 1st Gold German-style Kolsch, Nut Farm Walnut Milk Stout and Hop Maniac Classic West Coast-style IPA.

“I’m super stoked that Stone Distributing has taken us on as a supplier partner,” says co-owner and brewmaster Chuck Silva. “I feel like we’re part of the family now, and I know they’ll do a great job for us in the Central Coast and, eventually, in Southern California. We expect this added distribution will take our existing facility to a maximum capacity of 1,200 barrels in 2018.”

In 2017, Silva Brewing’s first full year in operation, the company produced 600 barrels, releasing a dozen different beers.

Thomas Fire Fundraiser on Tap

With the help of local craft beer and cider companies, the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County is raising money to replenish its coffers after the Thomas Fire.

The organization “immediately responded during this community crisis and opened their doors without hesitation and helped some of the most vulnerable in our community,” a news release states.

Small businesses and families with kids that had nowhere to go when the fires closed schools until January were most affected, the release states.

The United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County extended hours to about 300 children, opening doors at 7:30 a.m. instead of the usual 2 p.m. The nonprofit did not charge any additional costs.

The so-called “Local Heroes” event will take place from Friday through Jan. 14 at the following participating locations: Santa Barbara Cider Company, Draughtsmen Aleworks, Captain Fatty's, M Special, Rincon IV, Rincon Carpinteria, Santa Barbara Brewhouse, Topa Topa, The Apiary, Telegraph Brewing and Firestone Walker Brewing Company.

"By combining our resources, we believe that we can reach more people and have a greater impact to support an integral organization in our community that stood up during a time where families really needed them.," said Ben Schroeder, founder of Santa Barbara Cider Company.

Each taproom has created its own details for the “Local Heroes” campaign to give-back to the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

Donations will support the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County. Direct donations can be made online at https://www.unitedbg.org/donate/

People Urged to Shop Local

The city of Santa Barbara is working with Visit Santa Barbara to encourage people to shop at local business.

The Thomas Fire forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, and sent smoke into the air for more than a week. Many businesses closed their doors because of the lack of pedestrians on the street.

The city is working with the county Office of Emergency Management and state and federal legislative officials to identify whether businesses are eligible for assistance.

It could be a challenge for the city to win financial assistance, however, because typically such funding is reserved for businesses that are physically destroyed, a key marker for disaster relief.

In the meantime, city officials are urging companies to reschedule holiday business parties that were canceled, catch up with friends over a glass of wine and "a good meal."

Officials are also encouraging people to post photos on social media of clear skies and "the natural beauty of Santa Barbara."

