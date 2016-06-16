Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:04 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: The Nugget Bar and Grill Expands into Carpinteria

Supercuts opens a location on Upper State Street, American Riviera opens a lending office, and the Chumash Casino Resort is expanding its workforce

The Nugget Bar and Grill opened a Carpinteria location at 5096 Carpinteria Ave. last weekend.
The Nugget Bar and Grill opened a Carpinteria location at 5096 Carpinteria Ave. last weekend.
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | June 16, 2016 | 7:02 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

The Nugget Bar and Grill opened a new location last weekend at 5096 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

It’s the establishment’s fourth restaurant, after ones at 2318 Lillie Ave. in Summerland, 5687 Calle Real in Goleta, and 21 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

Like its three older siblings, the new Nugget offers a menu of burgers, sandwiches, steaks, seafood, and salad, as well as a full bar.

The new location boasts considerably more outdoor patio seating than its western counterparts, and its bar is currently more tequila-oriented, bartender Marcus Altamirano said.

“It’s pretty much the same atmosphere” as the other three restaurants, Altamirano told Noozhawk. “But the customers here are great. They are in every location, but in Carpinteria, they definitely gave us a very warm welcome.”

The Nugget first opened 40 years ago in Summerland, expanded into Goleta in 2009, and opened a location in Santa Barbara last summer.

The new location had previously been home to Cielo Bar and Grill and Cabo’s Baja Grill and Cantina.

The new location in Carpinteria is the fourth Nugget Bar and Grill on the South Coast. Click to view larger
The new location in Carpinteria is the fourth Nugget Bar and Grill on the South Coast.

The Carpinteria Nugget is currently staffed by the other restaurants’ employees and has already seen plenty of business, said Altamirano, who came in from Santa Barbara.

“Everybody seems excited,” he said. “It’s good service, good food, and a good bar.”

The Nugget is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Supercuts opens on Upper State Street

Santa Barbarans now have more flexibility with where they can get a haircut.

The city’s second Supercuts has opened at 3609 State St. in Ontare Plaza. Another Supercuts is located at 726 State St., and two more are in Goleta.

Supercuts’ locations are either franchised out, like this one, or company-owned, said Parker Stephenson, who, along with his wife, Claudia, own the new location.

“We ended up going with Ontare Plaza after looking for six or seven months and evaluating numerous spaces,” Stephenson told Noozhawk.

“It’s smack dab in one of the more densely populated communities of Santa Barbara. I think there’s definitely a need for a quality salon that offers quality products and services at a reasonable and affordable price. So we’ve sort of filled that need in the community.”

The store had its soft opening May 16, and has been offering discounted $12 haircuts.

The grand opening, however, is set for Friday, and for a month after, Stephenson said, the Supercuts will be offering $9 haircuts, among other discounted services.

“We’re doing a big marketing push,” he said. “A good portion of the residents of Santa Barbara are going to get multiple coupons from us this week that will discount it even further below $9.”

While he has focused on the business, marketing, and financial side of the operations, he said, Claudia is an accomplished stylist and cosmetologist who has been coaching the shop’s staff.

Supercuts on Upper State Street will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

American Riviera Bank opens a new residential lending office

American Riviera Bank has opened a new “loan production office” at 18 E. Figueroa St. in Santa Barbara.

The office is the Santa Barbara branch’s residential lending arm, said Vice President Lori Murray, who manages the new location.

“We outgrew our downtown branch, and so we moved the residential-lending team into its own separate space,” she told Noozhawk.

The new office, she said, focuses on “first mortgages to refinance or purchase a home as well as home equity lines of credit.”

Founded 10 years ago next month, American Riviera has its regular branches at 1033 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, 5880 Calle Real in Goleta, and 525 San Ysidro Rd. in Montecito.

Chumash Casino Resort continues to expand its workforce

After the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel tripled its number of rooms to 320, it has been looking for employees to join its expanding workforce.

In March, the Casino Resort held a job fair at the Chumash Employee Resource Center at 585 McMurray Rd. in Buellton with the intent of filling in over 200 new spots.

It held another fair Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the resort has been looking to fill positions in its hospitality, facilities, and food and beverage divisions.

The tribe employs more than 1,700 county residents, according to the statement.

Information on employment with the Casino Resort can be found at www.chumashcareers.com.​

