Bonnie Henrickson Awarded 1-Year Contract Extension as UCSB Women’s Basketball Coach

College Basketball

UCSB women's basketball head coach Bonnie Henrickson has agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season, Director of Athletics John McCutcheon announced Wednesday.

"Bonnie has done a great job building the foundation of our women's basketball program," McCutcheon said. "We are excited to see continued progress over the next few seasons and this contract extension will support that growth."

After taking over a program that had won just 10 games in the two seasons prior to her arrival, Henrickson made an immediate impact, transforming the Gauchos and re-establishing a winning culture. In her first season at the helm, UCSB won 12 games, more than the previous two seasons combined, and returned to the Big West Tournament after a yearlong absence. She led the Gauchos to an 8.5 win improvement, which was the 13th best improvement in the nation.

Last season, Henrickson coached the Gauchos to a 16-16 record while making a late run all the way to the Big West Tournament Championship game, before falling just one-point shy of the NCAA Tournament.

"I am very grateful and appreciative of the support from the university and athletic administration and I'm excited to continue my tenure here at UCSB," Henrickson said.

This year, UCSB (6-10, 3-1 Big West) is finding its stride at the right time, having won five of its last six games, and squares off against first-place UC Davis on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at home.