Bryan Sheets Leads Providence Past Bethel Christian

Boys Basketball

Bryan Sheets scored a game-high 25 points, and Providence snapped a two-game losing streak at the Desert Christian Academy Tournament with a 67-50 basketball win against Bethel Christian of Riverside.

"We had a couple of tough losses the first couple days of the tournament — games we could have won," said Providence coach Steve Stokes of the games against Coachella Valley and Shadow Hills. "I was proud of the guys for coming into today with some great energy that really carried us all day."

Gianni Madrigal scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Chase Avery pulled down a team-high 10 boards, Evan Boger hauled in eight coming off the bench and Sheets had five steals in the win.

"We wanted to come out and press more today than we have in the past and made things difficult for Bethel," Stokes said. "We forced 22 turnovers and took them out of what they wanted to do. Every player on our team scored today and was locked in and engaged on the defensive end.

Providence will finish the tournament Friday against Lucerne Valley.

