CADA Hosting Town Hall Meeting on Underage Drinking in Wake of Deltopia Riot

On the heels of the Deltopia riot in Isla Vista, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse is hosting a town hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. next Tuesday, April 29, at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St. to discuss ways to reduce underage drinking in our community.

The seven-member panel includes District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Undersheriff Don Patterson and an Emergency Room doctor from Cottage Hospital.

The town hall meeting was in the planning stages prior to the riot in Isla Vista on April 5. This incident led to hundreds of arrests, mostly alcohol related, and sent 26 people to the hospital, six of whom were police officers.

“We thought this was a great opportunity to talk about what happened recently in Isla Vista, how it relates to the larger problem of underage drinking in this community and how we can be proactive,” said Ed Stonefelt, president and CEO of CADA.

Additional topics will include details on the TRACE program (legally tracking the origin of alcohol access for youth under 21) and various ways parents and community members can become involved in reducing the problem of underage drinking.

The public is invited to attend this free event and will be given the opportunity to participate in the discussion and direct questions to panelists. CADA is offering child-care, Spanish translation, and dinner provided by the Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch.

Seating is limited. Please RSVP to 805.963.1433 x104.