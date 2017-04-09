Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:31 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
Track & Field

Canada’s Derek Drouin Officially Sets World Mark in Decathlon High Jump

Hunter Veith wins Sam Adams decathlon, Lindsay Schwartz takes heptathlon title

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Infornation Director | April 9, 2017 | 9:25 p.m.

The Westmont Track became the site of the newest track and field world record during the Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational. Derek Drouin, competing under NIKE sponsorship, recorded a height of 7-5.75 in the high jump, exceeding the previous record by 0.01 meters.

Drouin was the gold medal winner in the high jump at the Rio Olympic Games while competing as a Canadian athlete. This year, he is competing as a decathlete and has been training at Westmont for the last few weeks.

The previous world record was held by two  German athletes – Rolf Beilschmidt who jumped 2.27 meters in Jena, East Germany on October 1 of 1977 and Christian Schenk who matched that mark on September 28 of 1988 in Seoul.

In order for the new record to be established, Drouin needed not only to exceed the previous mark in the high jump, but also complete all 10 events and score more than 7,000 points. Drouin tallied 7,150 points, finishing fourth.

The jump exceeded the previous stadium record of 2.26 meters which was set by Jesse Williams of NIKE on April 4, 2014. Williams competed only in the high jump during the 2014 Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational.

First place in the 2017 version of the Sam Adams went to Hunter Veith of Wichita State who tallied 7,610 points.

Also competing in this year's Sam Adams was Westmont's Pieter Top who recorded 6,086 points in a seventh-place finish. Top's point total is the second most by an NAIA athlete this year. If Top finishes the season in the first sixteen, he will qualify for a place in the NAIA National Championships in Gulf Shore, Alabama beginning May 25.

Top's best finish in the decathlon events was in the 1500 meter run. Top finished first in a time of 4:22.98.

The women's heptathlon was won by Lindsay Schwartz of the Santa Barbara Track Club with 5,773 points. Schwartz edged out her teammate Chari Hawkins who tallied 5,685 points.

Westmont's Becky Collier finished seventh with 4,742 points. The point total is the second best this year by an NAIA athlete – second only to her own score of 4,839 points that she scored at the Jim Klein Combined Events in March. Collier is the defending NAIA National Outdoor Women's Heptathlon National Champion.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 