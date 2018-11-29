Captain’s Log: Late Autumn Camping is Quiet Bliss

The old saying, “the coast is clear” takes on more meaning than a go-ahead statement for a clandestine adventure. To camping enthusiasts, it is a statement of reasons to go camping in late autumn.

The coast is clear … of those pesky June Gloom clouds (well, for the most part, anyhow) we seem to have for about six months out of the year.

December is typically tranquil, with the exception of occasional storm systems. Autumn is our quietest time in terms of strong winds, although we must stay on guard for the infamous Santana (aka Santa Ana) offshore winds.

Heavy jackets and thick sleeping bags are necessities, because nights and mornings are chilly in December. During the middle of day, folks are often comfortable in t-shirts or bathing suits.

The coast is clear … of hordes of tourists and campers. I don’t mean to badmouth tourists because we depend upon them for our local economic survival, and because every time we visit another town, we take our turns at being the tourists. But it sure is nice to find a quiet campground!

The coast is clear … of local campers, because camping isn’t a common pastime in December. It should be! The campgrounds are just as beautiful in December as they are in the summer, and the crowds are way down.

Those are good reasons why a camping trip is a better relaxation remedy now than it was during the summer. There is something luxuriously relaxing about a campground with only a handful of spots taken.

Each party has room to spread out and not worry about all the social issues involved with having neighbors just a few yards away in the next campsite. Also, the recreational facilities available at a given campsite are equally uncrowded and readily available.

A camping trip may just be the perfect way to surprise the family or romantic SO. It can be a delightful break from the high-stress tasks of preparing for the holidays. The shopping can still get done.

A campground might be a fun relaxing place to wrap some of the presents you’ve already bought. Stocking stuffers can be organized, and the stockings can be decorated nicely, while camping.

On the other hand, it seems wise to keep things simple, while camping, because that provides the maximum relaxation factor. A little relaxation can go a long way during the preparations for the holidays.

The coast is clear … for choosing a campground on the waterfront. It might even be possible to get in at Refugio — the all-time favorite campground of many campers.

The lake campgrounds, such as Cachuma and Casitas, are gorgeous places and feature plenty of wildlife viewing, as well as fun fishing options.

Mountain campgrounds can be quiet and inviting places in December, but it is wise to check with the National Forest Service about closures, before making a substantial drive.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.