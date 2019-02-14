Pixel Tracker

Captain’s Log: Stunning Ocean/Island Views From Santa Barbara City College

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | February 14, 2019 | 4:00 p.m.

I had reasons to visit Santa Barbara City College, and I’m glad I did. It is a beautiful campus, but what makes it stunning is the views of the coast, Santa Barbara Channel and Channel Islands.

I teach for SBCC in its extended learning program, so I am an employee there. But this visit was to look at venues for events of the new Santa Barbara Chapter of Coastal Conservation Association — California. (To learn how to get involved with or contribute to our local chapter of CCA-Cal, contact the chapter president, Capt. Tiffany Vague at [email protected])

It turns out, SBCC has some really nice venues, varying in size, capacity and arrangement. Jesse Felix, the gentleman who showed us around, was helpful, fun to work with and knew the place like a geologist knows his/her way around a rock.

First, my colleague and I were shown the East Campus events facility in the student cafeteria and patio. Nice place, but I had trouble keeping my eyes ashore, with ocean and islands beckoning to me.

We later visited two event locations on West Campus, and from that part of campus a different portion of the coast, ocean and islands comes into view.

What captured my soul though was the view from the pedestrian bridge that connects the two campuses. The term stunning doesn’t even seem to do it justice. It is motivating, fulfilling and inspirational. 

I love the widened area in the middle of the bridge span, and I was surprised not to find it full of people with easels, happily painting the scene.

Like so many in our community, I have taken classes from SBCC and found it to be a valuable resource for us all. I get very upset with California for quite a number of things, but the statewide system of community colleges is something California does very, very right.

I once graduated from another of California’s community colleges and it, too, featured panoramic vistas. Still, I feel our SBCC has the most beautiful views of all and I recommend frequent visits.

The class I’ll be teaching at the Wake Center of SBCC’s Extended learning program is Deep Sea Fishing. It begins at 6 p.m. Monday, March 4, and runs weekly until April 29. Here is how to sign up for this fee-based class:

Go to https://sbcc.augusoft.net/ and click on Click to Register. Registering will give you a student ID number. Keep that number because it will allow you to register for the class.

After registering, find the search box and enter 22549 which is the class ID. The search takes you to a page where you can sign up. If you are already registered in the system, just log in and search for the class ID, 22549.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

