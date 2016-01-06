Carpinteria Drops TVL Girls Soccer Opener

Carpinteria High dropped a 2-0 decision against Foothill Tech in the Frontier League girls soccer opener.
Foothill Tech scored its first goal when the Warriors were unable to clear a ball out of their penalty area. The second goal came on a penalty kick with five minutes left in the game.
“Our curse has been giving up soft goals,” said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.
Bryant praised the play of goalkeeper Ava Gropper, who had to deal with wet, slippery conditions. He also lauded midfielder Aisha Duarte.
Carpinteria falls to 1-4-1 overall.
