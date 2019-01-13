Carpinteria Girls Struggle Against Santa Paula’s Pressing Defense

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria had trouble handling Santa Paula's full-court pressure defense and suffered a 76-17 girls basketball loss in a Citrus Coast League game on Saturday.

"The full court press of Santa Paula began wearing us down and they capitalized off of it, putting up 22 points in the first quarter alone," said coach Benti Delacruz.

Giselle Rios, Alexa Silva, and junior Jasmine Gutierrez hit three-pointers in the second half for the Warriors.

"The players definitely felt a positive energy come off from the second-half buckets and will continue working hard each day, demonstrating what Warrior spirit is all about," said Delacruz.