Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:50 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Carpinteria Girls Win Frontier League Soccer Title

Elizabeth Estrada scores both goals in a 2-1 title-game victory over Fillmore

The Carpinteria girls soccer team celebrates winning the Frontier League championship after a 2-1 victory over Fillmore. Click to view larger
The Carpinteria girls soccer team celebrates winning the Frontier League championship after a 2-1 victory over Fillmore. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 11, 2017 | 7:17 a.m.

Carpinteria's Elizabeth Estrada scored two goals, and the Warriors overcame a 1-0 deficit and beat Fillmore 2-1 on Friday to win the Frontier League girls soccer championship at St. Bonaventure.

It's the second league title in program history, with the first coming in 2008.

The Warriors lost 5-2 at Fillmore on Wednesday and fell behind early in the second half when the Flashes top scorer got free and scored on a shot into the upper corner of the goal.

A Fillmore win would have created a co-championship.

"Our girls did not want to share the title, they wanted it outright," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "This was a very physical, but clean, game and it was just a downright battle all over the field in every position.  The best thing that could have happened to us was to lose two days ago."

Carpinteria did not panic after falling behind.

"We just kept playing, kept forging ahead and stayed positive throughout," said Bryant. 

Their steady play was rewarded when Estrada scored the equalizer and struck again 10 minutes later to give the Warriors the lead.

"She found the keeper off her line and out of position," Bryant said. "She calmly lofted in the winning goal from about 25 yards out."

Carpinteria played defensive for the remainder of the match.

"Fillmore had to win today to claim the league title but we just settled in in the back, kept everything compact and took away their passing lanes," Bryant said. 

The Warriors finish 12-1 in league and 14-5 overall. Fillmore came in second at 11-2.

"Just an incredible win by a great group of girls.  Again, the chemistry on this team is amazing.  We could have the same skill as some of our other teams but would not get the results that this team is getting.  They find a way to win when their backs are against the wall.  They find a way to adapt if they are playing an opponent with a different style," said Bryant

The coach praised the play of goalkeeper Laura Valdez.

"She made great saves, did not give up many second chance balls and did a great job helping to organize our defenders," he said. 

Defender Aly Springer also did a good job marking Fillmore's outstanding freshman forward.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday at Carpinteria, but it was moved to St. Bonaventure's turf field because of the rain and sloppy field conditions at Memorial Stadium.

Carpinteria moves on to next week's CIF playoffs. They'll learn their draw on Monday.

"CIF will bring on some unfamiliar teams but the way our girls are competing, I am hoping they can have a good run," said Bryant.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 